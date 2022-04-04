Left Menu

AR Rahman attends Grammy 2022 with son Ameen, shares pictures

Indian singer-songwriter and composer AR Rahman, during the 2022 Grammys, provided fans with a sneak peek into this year's ceremony by sharing pictures of the event on his social media.

Updated: 04-04-2022 09:09 IST
AR Rahman with his Ameen at 2022 Grammys (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The musician could be seen wearing an abstract-printed yellow and brown coloured blazer, while his son donned a full-sleeved multicoloured shirt and paired it with classic black trousers and silver shoes. In one of the pictures, Rahman could be seen smiling for a selfie while seated beside his son at the Grammys ceremony, whereas in another one he along with his son could be seen gracing the red carpet of the event.

For the unnerved, the notable musician has previously won two Grammy awards, both for 'Slumdog Millionaire'. He won the Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for motion picture, television or other visual media and Best Song written for motion picture television or other visual media ('Jai Ho'). The 2022 Grammys, which kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is being hosted by Trevor Noah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

