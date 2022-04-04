Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key winners at music's Grammy awards

The Grammy awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were out at a live ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday. Below is a list of winners in key categories. ALBUM OF THE YEAR "We Are" — Jon Batiste RECORD OF THE YEAR "Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic SONG OF THE YEAR "Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic BEST NEW ARTIST Olivia Rodrigo BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat Featuring SZA BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM Sour — Olivia Rodrigo BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE "Making A Fire" - Foo Fighters BEST RAP PERFORMANCE "Family Ties" — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM "Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton BEST MUSIC FILM "Summer Of Soul" — Various Artists

