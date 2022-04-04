Left Menu

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga win Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album award at 2022 Grammys

American singer Tony Bennett has become the second-oldest Grammy winner after he, along with Lady Gaga, bagged the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album honour during Sunday night's award ceremony.

ANI | Las Vegas (Nevada) | Updated: 04-04-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 12:42 IST
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga win Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album award at 2022 Grammys
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer Tony Bennett has become the second-oldest Grammy winner after he, along with Lady Gaga, bagged the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album honour during Sunday night's award ceremony. The 95-year-old Queens-born musician and Gaga won the award for 'Love for Sale', a tribute album dedicated to late American composer and songwriter Cole Porter.

'Love for Sale' also bagged a Grammy in the Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical category. In total, Bennett has racked up 20 Grammys over his career, while Gaga has won 13.

The duo was also nominated for Album and Record of the year, Pop Duo/Group Performance and Music video honours. Earlier, Bennet, who was not present at the ceremony, made a surprise appearance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards when he appeared in a pre-taped video to introduce Gaga.

She gave a powerful and emotional performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, singing her and Bennett's 'Love for Sale' and 'Do I Love You'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at Bodrum

Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022