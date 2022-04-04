A R Rahman attends Grammy Awards with son A R Ameen

Music maestro A R Rahman made an appearance at the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony along with his son, playback singer A R Ameen.

Rahman, a two-time Grammy winner, took to his Twitter page to share pictures from the event held in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

''Grammys,'' he captioned his selfie with Ameen.

The 55-year-old music composer also shared photos from the red carpet event on the microblogging site.

On the other hand, Ameen took to his Instagram page to share photos from the Grammys.

After sharing a picture with his father from the red carpet, the 19-year-old posted a selfie with BTS member Jimin. In another photo, Ameen can be seen hanging with other members of the South Korean music sensation.

In one of the videos on his Instagram Stories, Rahman is seen having a conversation with music producer David Chua Boon Ghee.

In 2010, Rahman won two Grammys for Danny Boyle's acclaimed film ''Slumdog Millionaire''. He won the award for the best compilation soundtrack album for a motion picture, television, or other visual media for the film, and the song ''Jai Ho'', penned by Gulzar, was named the best song was written for a motion picture, television, or other visual media.

Rapper-songwriter Divine also made his red carpet debut at the music awards night.

The rapper, whose real name is Vivian Fernandes, updated the fans with several videos and pictures from the Grammys.

Divine also shared a post from hip-hop producer Phenom (Pinaki Rattan) on his Instagram Stories and called it a moment of celebration for the Indian rap scene.

''It's a celebration for the whole Indian rap movement that one of us is right there reppin (sic)'' Phenom captioned his photo with Divine.

''Let's take it to a level where no one ever imagined,'' the Goa-based music producer added in the post.

Apart from red carpet appearances, Indian talent also shone brightly at the Grammys as Bengaluru-based music composer Ricky Kej won his second Grammy in the best new album category for 'Divine Tides' and New York-based Indian singer Falguni Shah aka Falu earned her first Grammy Award for 'A Colorful World' in the best children's album category.

