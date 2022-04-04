Left Menu

Sobhita Dhulipala wraps 'Made in Heaven' season two

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Monday said she has finished filming season two of her popular series Made in Heaven.On the Prime Video show, the actor plays Tara Khanna, a wedding planner.Dhulipala took to Instagram and wrote, Its a wrap for big cat boss trooper Tara Khanna on season 2 of Made in heaven

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:19 IST
Sobhita Dhulipala wraps 'Made in Heaven' season two
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Monday said she has finished filming season two of her popular series ''Made in Heaven''.

On the Prime Video show, the actor plays Tara Khanna, a wedding planner.

Dhulipala took to Instagram and wrote, ''It's a wrap for big cat boss trooper Tara Khanna on season 2 of Made in heaven!!!!!!! Can't wait to show you the fire that's been blazing quietly''.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has co-created the series with longtime collaborator Reema Kagti. The first season of ''Made in Heaven'' was directed by Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair. The series focuses on two wedding planners -- Dhulipala’s Tara Khanna and actor Arjun Mathur’s Karan Mehra-- navigating the big fat and often complicated Indian weddings while balancing conflicts in their own life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022