B Praak expecting second child with wife Meera Bachan

Singer and music director B Praak is expecting his second child with his wife Meera Bachan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 23:36 IST
B Praak with wife Meera Bachan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer and music director B Praak is expecting his second child with his wife Meera Bachan. On the occasion of his third wedding anniversary, the 'Teri Mitti' singer took to his Instagram handle to announce his wife's second pregnancy.

"Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime #summer2022," he wrote alongside a photo of the two posing in front of a picturesque tropical view. B Praak, 36, welcomed his first child, a baby boy with his wife Meera Bachan in 2020. The couple got married in 2019 in Chandigarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

