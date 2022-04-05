Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Grammys 2022 winner Falguni Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for winning her first-ever Grammy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for winning her first-ever Grammy. "Congratulations to Falguni Shah on winning the award for the Best Children's Music Album at the Grammys. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. @FaluMusic," Modi tweeted.

Falguni, who uses the stage name "Falu" won the Best Children's Music Album Grammy for 'A Colourful World' on Sunday. For the unversed, Falguni moved to the US in 2000, toured with her Boston-based husband Gaurav Shah on the fusion band Karyshma (Hindi for Miracle), and released a self-titled solo album in the US in 2007, blending elements of folk from across the south-east Asia with Western music. She has even performed and collaborated with music maestro AR Rahman.

She is the only Indian-origin woman to be nominated in the Best Children's Music Album category at the Grammys twice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

