Left Menu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' to release in August

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Telugu film Yashoda will make its debut in theatres countrywide on August 12, the makers announced on Tuesday.Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the sci-fi thriller will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.Yashoda is backed by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 18:11 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' to release in August
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Telugu film ''Yashoda'' will make its debut in theatres countrywide on August 12, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the sci-fi thriller will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

''Yashoda'' is backed by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. ''Our #Yashoda aka @Samanthaprabhu2 is all set to give you thrills and chills in theatres. A @krishnasivalenk's production,'' the official Twitter account of Sridevi Movies tweeted.

Samantha shared the tweet and wrote, ''August 12th it is''.

The 34-year-old actor was last seen on the big screen in a special appearance in Allu Arjun's blockbuster ''Pusha''.

''Yashoda'' also stars Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022