Maha: Proud, elated parents bring baby girl home in helicopter

Elated with the birth of a daughter recently, a family in Khed tehsil of Maharashtra's Pune district brought her home in a helicopter.

The child, named Rajlaxmi, was born on January 22 at her mother's place in Bhosari and a helicopter was hired to get the infant to her home in Shelgaon in Khed, said the proud father Vishal Zarekar (30), an advocate by profession.

''A girl child has been born in our household after a long time and the joy is immense. So, my wife and I brought Rajlaxmi home in a helicopter on April 2. We went to Jejuri to seek blessings, but as we had no permission to land, we prayed from the sky,'' he said.

The helicopter landed on a makeshift helipad prepared on their farm in Shelgaon, Zarekar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)