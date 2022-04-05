Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna comes on board Vijay's untitled film

Actor Rashmika Mandanna will feature opposite South star Thalapathy Vijay in an upcoming film, the makers announced on Tuesday.The yet-untitled film marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mandanna, who shot to nationwide fame with her latest blockbuster Pushpa.The casting was announced by the makers on Mandannas 26th birthday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:14 IST
Rashmika Mandanna comes on board Vijay's untitled film
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rashmika Mandanna will feature opposite South star Thalapathy Vijay in an upcoming film, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The yet-untitled film marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mandanna, who shot to nationwide fame with her latest blockbuster ''Pushpa''.

The casting was announced by the makers on Mandanna's 26th birthday. ''Wishing the talented and gorgeous @iamRashmika a very happy birthday. Welcome onboard #Thalapathy66 @actorvijay @directorvamshi #RashmikaJoinsThalapathy66,'' the official account of the production banner tweeted.

The film will be written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. It will be produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Mandanna will be making her Hindi debut with the upcoming spy thriller ''Mission Majnu'', featuring Sidharth Malhotra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022