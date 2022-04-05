Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna joins Thalapathy Vijay's 66th film

On Rashmika Mandanna's 26th birthday on Tuesday, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming 66th film have announced that the actor has joined the cast as the leading lady.

Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

This will be her first movie with Vijay, Vamshi Paidipally and Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is yet to go on floors. More details of the film are awaited. Meanwhile, Rashmika's upcoming lineup of films includes 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra and 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. (ANI)

