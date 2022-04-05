'The Kashmir Files' depicts true history of valley: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said The Kashmir Files has brought out the true history of the valley and the film will be remembered for long.He made these remarks in an event organised to felicitate the actors of the film Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and the director Vivek Agnihotri at the India International Centre here.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said 'The Kashmir Files' has brought out the true history of the valley and the film will be remembered for long.
He made these remarks in an event organised to felicitate the actors of the film Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and the director Vivek Agnihotri at the India International Centre here. The cast and director of 'The Kashmir Files' film were honoured by the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) in the presence of Gadkari. The event was also attended by senior BJP leader Shyam Jaju.
Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said the history of Kashmiri Pandits have a great background.
''It is true that Kashmiri Pandits were harassed and forced to move out (of the valley). Vivek Agnihotri has rightly portrayed the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. I thank him for revisiting the history,'' Gadkari said.
He added that the way Agnihotri directed the film, he has put forth the truth and real story for the public. ''This movie will be remembered for long. The movie will also make the new generation aware of the history of Kashmiri Pandits. I thank Vivek Agnihotri for this,'' Gadkari said.
