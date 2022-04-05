VHP plans to organise 1000 Ram Navami rallies across Bengal

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has made elaborate plans to take out more than 1000 rallies across West Bengal as part of celebrating the Ram Navami on April 10.

VHP state media-in-charge Sourish Mukherjee said that the rallies are aimed at uniting the Hindu community.

''For the last two years, the Ram Navami celebrations in the state were low key affairs due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We didn't take out any rally. This year, we have decided to celebrate it in a big way. We have decided that around 1000 rallies would be taken out across the state,'' he said.

However, the ruling Trinamool Congress frowned upon the VHP's proposal of organising Ram Navami rallies and claimed those were aimed at ''mixing religion with politics.'' ''What the VHP is organising is nothing new. Ram Navami rallies were held in West Bengal earlier too,'' TMC chief spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said. Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Ram.

