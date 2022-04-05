Left Menu

Kourtney Kardashian ties the knot with Travis Barker in Las Vegas

American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally tied the knot in Las Vegas after stepping out hand-in-hand at the 2022 Grammys.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 23:57 IST
Kourtney Kardashian ties the knot with Travis Barker in Las Vegas
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally tied the knot in Las Vegas after stepping out hand-in-hand at the 2022 Grammys. TMZ reported on Tuesday that the pair eloped at a Las Vegas chapel at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday.

Shortly before saying "I do," they attended a Grammys after-party at Delilah LV, where the duo packed on the PDA. "They were seated at a table in the back and making out," a source told E! News. "They weren't holding back and were having a lot of fun." Insiders told TMZ that Kardashian and Barker did not allow the venue to take pictures and had their own photographer and security instead. They reportedly asked for an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate the ceremony.

After initially sparking dating rumours back in December 2020, the couple confirmed their romance on Instagram in February 2021. They got engaged just eight months later, when Travis popped the question in a dreamy, beachside proposal at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California. This is Kourtney's first marriage, although she has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, her rocker beau has been married twice before. First to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with Moakler, as per Page Six. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomatic COVID cases; U.S. Senate negotiators reach deal on $10 billion for COVID aid and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomat...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022