Haryana government encouraging participation of Divyangjan in sports: Governor

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-04-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 00:03 IST
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday said the state government is encouraging the participation of people with disabilities in sports and has increased the cash reward to those winning medals at Special Olympics.

The governor was speaking at the inauguration of a National Health Festival organised for Divyangjan, or people with disabilities, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The festival was organised by the Special Olympics Bharat at the SGT University here.

The Special Olympics Bharat is organising similar events across the country wherein 75,000 people with disabilities will be medically examined on April 5 and 7.

Dattatreya said the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

He said there is no dearth of talent among Divyangjan. There is a need to encourage them to excel in life for which social organisations and other stakeholders need to supplement government efforts, he added.

