Andrew Garfield, Alyssa Miller call it quits after whirlwind romance

Actor Andrew Garfield and model Alyssa Miller have parted their ways one month after making their romance official on the SAGs red carpet.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 09:53 IST
Alyssa Miller, Andrew Garfield (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an Instagram post on April 4, the 32-year-old model seemed to address the speculation that they have broken up but are still on good terms. "If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG," Alyssa captioned an adorable selfie of the two.

For the unversed, Andrew, 38 and Alyssa, 32 made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards held on February 27. Just days before their red carpet debut, the duo were seen hitting a tennis court in Malibu, where they showed plenty of PDA before Valentine's Day. The couple was first spotted together in November 2021.

Alyssa previously dated Jake Gyllenhaal in 2014 and was rumoured to have had a brief marriage to 'Tame Impala' musician Cam Avery in 2018. Meanwhile, Garfield has dated several women including 'Spider-Man' co-star Emma Stone and singer Rita Ora. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

