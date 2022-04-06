Left Menu

World Health Day: 10,000 special athletes to be screened in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-04-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 21:05 IST
World Health Day: 10,000 special athletes to be screened in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

At least 10,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities will be screened on the occasion of World Health Day, observed on April 7, in a drive launched in Gujarat on Wednesday, an official said. Of the 10,000 athletes, over 7,500 will be screened at Karnavati University in Ahmedabad on Wednesday and Thursday, while others will be screened at the Indoor Stadium in Surat, stated a release by Special Olympics Bharat, a national sports federation accredited by Special Olympics Inc USA.

Special Olympics Bharat works for the development of sports for the persons with intellectual disabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mallika Nadda, the chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat said, ''Our organisation supports people with intellectual disabilities using sports, health and youth leadership as interventions to improve their lives in a movement towards building inclusion, dignity and respect in society.'' The COVID-19 pandemic impacted special athletes immensely, as they could not access sporting activities or schools, she said.

Following medical screenings, the athletes will then assemble for the closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera here, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel would also remain present on the occasion, the release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022