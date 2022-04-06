Left Menu

Film academy moves up discussion of possible sanctions against Will Smith

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:55 IST
Film academy moves up discussion of possible sanctions against Will Smith
  • Country:
  • United States

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has moved up its meeting to discuss possible sanctions against actor Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock to Friday, a letter from the group's president said on Wednesday.

The group previously had been scheduled to discuss the matter on April 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022