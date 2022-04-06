Film academy moves up discussion of possible sanctions against Will Smith
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has moved up its meeting to discuss possible sanctions against actor Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock to Friday, a letter from the group's president said on Wednesday.
The group previously had been scheduled to discuss the matter on April 18.
