Left Menu

Camila Cabello shares how therapy changed her life

Singer-actor Camila Cabello, who has been vocal about battling anxiety, opened up about how therapy changed her life.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:55 IST
Camila Cabello shares how therapy changed her life
Camila Cabello (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-actor Camila Cabello, who has been vocal about battling anxiety, opened up about how therapy changed her life. In an interview with E! News, Camila talked about her struggles with anxiety and how she ultimately resolved them by seeking help.

"There was a time where my anxiety felt so bad, I was like, 'I don't feel like I can go in the studio. I don't feel like I can work. I don't know. And so, the only way for me to go to work every day was to be honest and be myself. And if I didn't go to work and was just waiting for myself to feel better before I did that...it's just a paralysing feeling," she said. She added, "My life was so bad and so painful that I was like, 'If you tell me that eating s--t off the ground will make me feel better, I will do it,'" she shared. "I was like, 'Yes, of course, therapy. All of it."

A few days ago, she even talked about her struggles with body image issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022