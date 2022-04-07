Jonathan Banks, Noomi Rapace to headline Apple thriller 'Constellation'

Left Menu

Emmy-nominated actor Jonathan Banks and Noomi Rapace have been tapped to headline Apple's upcoming psychological thriller drama 'Constellation'.

Emmy-nominated actor Jonathan Banks and Noomi Rapace have been tapped to headline Apple's upcoming psychological thriller drama 'Constellation'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Constellation', created by Peter Harness, is described as a "conspiracy-based psychological space adventure that explores the dark edges of human psychology, one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and for her to recover all that she has lost."

'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' star will play Jo, "a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space -- only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing," as per The Hollywood Reporter. Banks will play an astronaut in the series.

The first two episodes of the series will be helmed by Michelle MacLaren. This project will also reunite MacLaren and Banks following 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul'. 'Constellation' is co-produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV. Harness, David Tanner and Tracey Scoffield, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal and Carole Scotta, as well as Justin Thomson, serve as executive producers alongside MacLaren and Rebecca Hobbs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

