Left Menu

Specially-abled sportspersons true role models for younger generation: Manoj Sinha

Hailing specially-abled sportspersons as true role models for the younger generation, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday exhorted sporting federations in the union territory to draw up a plan for their progress.Sinha attended a National Health Festival for Divyangjan people with disabilities on World Health Day. The event was organised by Special Olympics Bharat as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75th year of Indias independence.Speaking on the occasion, Sinha saluted the dedication and spirit of special athletes.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:44 IST
Specially-abled sportspersons true role models for younger generation: Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Hailing specially-abled sportspersons as true role models for the younger generation, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday exhorted sporting federations in the union territory to draw up a plan for their progress.

Sinha attended a National Health Festival for Divyangjan (people with disabilities) on World Health Day. The event was organised by Special Olympics Bharat as part of the ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'', marking 75th year of India's independence.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha saluted the dedication and spirit of special athletes. He observed that a good beginning has been made in the union territory through a new sports policy, which focuses on sporting facilities and welfare of the Divyangjan.

''They are true role models for the younger generation. The specially-abled sportspersons have kindled hopes by their remarkable performance in international events,'' he said.

''I urge sports federations and all other sports bodies in J&K to draw up a strategic sports development plan for the Divyangjan,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022