Specially-abled sportspersons true role models for younger generation: Manoj Sinha

Hailing specially-abled sportspersons as true role models for the younger generation, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday exhorted sporting federations in the union territory to draw up a plan for their progress.

Sinha attended a National Health Festival for Divyangjan (people with disabilities) on World Health Day. The event was organised by Special Olympics Bharat as part of the ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'', marking 75th year of India's independence.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha saluted the dedication and spirit of special athletes. He observed that a good beginning has been made in the union territory through a new sports policy, which focuses on sporting facilities and welfare of the Divyangjan.

''They are true role models for the younger generation. The specially-abled sportspersons have kindled hopes by their remarkable performance in international events,'' he said.

''I urge sports federations and all other sports bodies in J&K to draw up a strategic sports development plan for the Divyangjan,'' he added.

