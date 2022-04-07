Jessica Williams joins cast of Apple's 'Shrinking' alongside Harrison Ford, Jason Segel

Left Menu

American actor Jessica Williams has joined the cast of Apple's 'Shrinking', the upcoming comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:50 IST
American actor Jessica Williams has joined the cast of Apple's 'Shrinking', the upcoming comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Ponsoldt has signed on to direct multiple instalments of the 10-episode series, including the pilot.

'Shrinking', which was picked for series in October, centres on Jimmy, a grieving therapist (Segel) who begins to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people's lives, including his own. Williams will portray Gaby, a therapist who works with Dr Phil Rhodes (Ford) and Jimmy. She's all in on anything she's passionate about, including her friend Jimmy, who she cares for and respects.

The series has been penned by Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. The trio will also executive produce alongside Neil Goldman, Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, and Ponsoldt. 'Shrinking' hails from Warner Bros. TV, where Lawrence is under a rich overall deal. As per The Hollywood Reporter, a premiere date for the series has not yet been determined. It marks Segel's second project with Apple following the film 'The Sky Is Everywhere'. For Ford, the comedy marks the beloved actor's first ongoing TV role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

