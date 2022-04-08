Left Menu

Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth to star in Netflix's romantic drama 'Lonely Planet'

Oscar winner Laura Dern and Emmy-nominee Liam Hemsworth are set to star in Netflix's upcoming romantic film 'Lonely Planet', which Academy award-nominated Susannah Grant is writing and directing.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 10:04 IST
Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth to star in Netflix's romantic drama 'Lonely Planet'
Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar winner Laura Dern and Emmy-nominee Liam Hemsworth are set to star in Netflix's upcoming romantic film 'Lonely Planet', which Academy award-nominated Susannah Grant is writing and directing.

According to Deadline, 'Lonely Planet' will be a love story set in Morocco. Details regarding the plot and other cast members are being kept under wraps.

Apart from writing and directing, Grant is also producing the project alongside Sarah Timberman and Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, with VP Studio Film Kira Goldberg serving as creative lead for Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022