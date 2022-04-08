Left Menu

Sabyasachi Chakraborty roped in for Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer'

Iconic Bengali actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty has joined the cast of Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer', starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:38 IST
Sabyasachi Chakraborty roped in for Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer'
Madhur Bhandarkar and Sabyasachi Chakraborty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Iconic Bengali actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty has joined the cast of Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer', starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. Madhur took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture featuring himself with Chakraborty.

Sharing the snap, he wrote, "Happy to have one of my favourite versatile actor #sabyasachichakraborty joining the cast of #bablibouncer. Welcome aboard sir." 'Babli Bouncer' went on floors on February 18, 2022. Jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, the film is touted as a delightful coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer, set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur.

The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla along with Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022