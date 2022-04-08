Sabyasachi Chakraborty roped in for Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer'

Iconic Bengali actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty has joined the cast of Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer', starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. Madhur took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture featuring himself with Chakraborty.

Sharing the snap, he wrote, "Happy to have one of my favourite versatile actor #sabyasachichakraborty joining the cast of #bablibouncer. Welcome aboard sir." 'Babli Bouncer' went on floors on February 18, 2022. Jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, the film is touted as a delightful coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer, set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur.

The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla along with Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. (ANI)

