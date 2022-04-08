Left Menu

UP prisons to play 'Gayatri Mantra' for prisoners' positivity

Gayatri Mantra and Mahamrityunjay mantra will be played in jails to bring positive attitude among the prisoners, Uttar Pradesh Prisons Minister on Friday said. The minister also paid his tributes to the homeguards, including one who died of a cardiac arrest while on duty.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:21 IST
'Gayatri Mantra' and 'Mahamrityunjay mantra' will be played in jails to bring positive attitude among the prisoners, Uttar Pradesh Prisons Minister on Friday said. “In the prisons of the state ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and ‘Mahamrityunjay Mantra’ will be played to bring positive change among the inmates, especially for those who regret their crimes,” Minister of State for Prisons and Homeguards told PTI at the circuit house here. “There would be sermons of 'saints' for prisoners. The aim of the initiative is to have inmates a positive attitude and so that when they are released they become good persons,” he said. “We have directed the jail officials to provide a list of inmates good in art and craft. We will provide those inmates with modern training to enhance their skills. Besides, we will also showcase their artwork outside jails,” said Prajapati.

He also said that 136 prisoners who were not able to pay fines ordered by the court were released from jails with the help of social workers on the foundation day of the BJP. The minister also paid his tributes to the homeguards, including one who died of a cardiac arrest while on duty. ''Today, I have paid tributes to the home guard ... who died due to a cardiac arrest. I visited his home in Raibha in Agra for the peace of the departed soul,'' he said.

