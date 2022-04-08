Left Menu

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson step out hand in hand for 'The Kardashians' premiere in LA

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no longer being shy about their romance as the couple, on Thursday night, stepped out in Los Angeles for the premiere of 'The Kardashians' on Hulu. According to Fox News, Kim was in full glam for the occasion, wearing a metallic silver dress that hugged her curves and featured a high slit. The reality TV star accessorized the look with a chunky silver choker.

For his part, Davidson wore a black blazer over a white t-shirt and opted for a pair of shades for his arrival. All eyes were on the couple as they walked side-by-side into Goya Studios. Kardashian and Davidson were seen walking hand-in-hand as they make their way to the venue for the premiere.

The couple's outing comes on the heels of an eventful week for the pair. Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Davidson spending quality time with Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest child, North, as per Fox News. (ANI)

