Actor Ram Charan thanks UK audiences for ‘RRR’ success

Telugu actor Ram Charan on Saturday thanked fans in Britain for the success of his new film, ''RRR'', which has registered strong numbers at the UK box office during its opening weekend.

The period drama, which translates as "Rise, Roar, Revolt", is a multilingual action movie, which sees Ram Charan take on the role of a young freedom fighter.

''A special thank you to our UK fans for showering us with so much love and support," the 37-year-old actor told PTI.

''It is this love and affection that makes us who we are and drives us to work harder and present you all with good films. I have both vacationed and filmed in the UK several times and it has always been a great experience," he added.

Directed by SS Rajamouli of ''Baahubali'' fame, ''RRR'' narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, respectively.

The film became one of the fastest to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office. According to the makers, the film is also making waves in the UK, amassing USD 1.20 million at the box office during its opening weekend. In the US and Canada, the film earned USD 11 million, while it minted USD 1.89 million in Australia.

Ram Charan said it is the ''universal'' theme of friendship that is at the heart of the blockbuster and it has struck a chord with the global audiences.

''Irrespective of language or continent, audiences connect to it and that's what helped 'RRR' garner a wide range of audiences. Also, post 'Baahubali', SS Rajamouli (SSR) earned global credibility for his impeccable skill of storytelling. Every person who was involved in the film, worked with strong conviction and I think people from across the globe could see the determination and perseverance," he said.

''RRR'' has also been in the news for starring two-star sons of South Indian cinema -- Ram Charan, the son of megastar Chiranjeevi, and NTR Junior (Tarak), the son of NT Rama Rao.

''Sharing screen with my buddy Tarak was undoubtedly the highlight of 'RRR' for me,'' said Ram Charan.

''Also being able to work with a director like SSR again is the best any actor could have asked for. The entire process of filming the film, working with top-notch cast and crew is memorable and special to me," he said.

The other highlight of the film, which also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, is the chart-topping hit song ''Naatu Naatu''.

''We shot the song in Ukraine. The song was choreographed by Prem Rakshit master. Rajamouli is a man who strongly believes in precision. Both Tarak and I have our style of dancing... but that's not what SSR wanted.

''He wanted the sync and coordination between Tarak and me to be so on point that we look like one unit… so much so that our trousers also flew at the same second. We did 17 takes of the song and finally, the second take made it to the cut,'' Ram Charan said.

The actor is now looking forward to his next project, 'Acharya', in which he will be sharing the screen with his father Chiranjeevi.

