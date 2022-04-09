Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao wraps Netflix's 'Guns and Gulaabs'

Actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped shooting for Raj and DK's Netflix project titled 'Guns and Gulaabs'.

Rajkummar Rao with Raj and DK (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped shooting for Raj and DK's Netflix project titled 'Guns and Gulaabs'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rao, 37, shared a picture of himself with Raj and DK from the shoot set.

Sharing the all-smile snap, he wrote, "And it's a WRAP for #GunsandGulaabs. My first series with @netflix_in. Such wonderful 3 months with both these extraordinary men @rajanddk. Thank you so much #RajNidimoru and #DK." He added, "This journey wouldn't have been the same without you guys. Thank you team #GunsAndGulaabs, you guys are phenomenal. I had such an amazing time and so much fun playing this part. Can't wait for you guys to watch it."

Produced under Raj & DK's banner, D2R Films, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is inspired by the misfits of the world. It is touted as a "wicked tale of crime, love and innocence, that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller." This pulpy series will also see actors Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

