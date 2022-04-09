Raj and DK wrap up shoot of Netflix series 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Saturday said they have finished shooting for their web series “Guns & Gulaabs”, featuring Rajkumar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan.

Inspired by the misfits of the world, ”Guns & Gulaabs” is set in the 90s. It is billed as a story that depicts love and innocence though it is set in a world of crime. The filmmakers shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that they completed the shoot in approximately 100 days.

''99 days, two seasons, temperatures ranging from 2 degree celsius to 36 degree celsius, and a wave of Covid attacks later, we wrapped up our crazy series, 'Guns & Gulaabs'! Even though it was the longest schedule away from home, this has been a record-breaking prep and shoot time (and No! We are not doing anything at this speed anymore),” Raj and DK posted.

They also revealed that at one point they were pondering whether to call off the shoot due to the fear of a third wave of the pandemic. ''There was a time when we actually thought of calling off the shoot as the third wave hit, and that it'll be a miracle if we manage to shoot even for a week,'' the directors added.

Produced under Raj & DK’s banner D2R Films, the show also features Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu.

The filmmakers credited the cast and crew of the show for their support.

''And the real troopers have been the steadfast and amazing crew! Lots of love and respect to every one of them! Of course at the heart of this shoot has been the tremendously talented cast! They made each scene so damn exciting!” they added.

The team began shooting in January this year.

Raj and DK, also known for titles such as “Stree”, “Go Goa Gone”, “Shor In The City”, further thanked the people of Dehradun for making their stay and shooting process memorable.

''Special thanks to @netflix_in who have been a great support, especially through the tougher times!'' they added.

“Guns & Gulaabs” marks the first directorial venture of Nidimoru and DK with streamer Netflix.

They revealed that the team will soon begin work on the post-production of the show.

''Going to start on the post asap after a quick break. Even we can't wait to watch what we've shot!” they said.

Rao, who earlier worked with the director duo on their 2018 production ''Stree'', also shared the news of the shoot wrap.

''And it’s a WRAP for #GunsAndGulaabs. My first series with @netflix_in. Such wonderful three months with both these extraordinary men @rajanddk. Thank you so much #RajNidimoru and #DK. This journey wouldn’t have been the same without you guys. Thank you team #GunsAndGulaabs, you guys are phenomenal,'' he wrote.

Salmaan, who wrapped up the shoot two days ago, commented on the post and said he had the “best time” with the “best team”.

''Best times!! Best team! Dehradun and G&G will be synonymous forever! FOMO happened even though you all went only two more days after I wrapped,'' he said.

