Devotees visit Maa Chandi temple for Ashtami after two years in J-K’s Doda

Hundreds of devotees on Saturday thronged Maa Chandi temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district to celebrate ‘Ashtami’ festival after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The hilltop temple in the Chinote area of Bhaderwah was decorated by the management to welcome the devotees who had come from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and outside including Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

The Ashtami festival, a symbol of Nag culture, was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety after two years of pandemic restrictions, they said.

The temple witnessed a heavy rush of devotees since the start of Navratras and peaked on Ashtami (eighth day of Navratra), the officials said, adding special prayers were held under the supervision of Sansthapak Kulbir Singh.

The 'Ashtami' celebrations started early in the morning with the ‘hawan’ organised by the temple committee, they said.

The officials said adequate security arrangements were made for the safety of devotees.

Picturesque Bhaderwah, also known as mini-Kashmir for its natural beauty, is known and famous for its unique Nag culture, ancient temples and numerous high altitude pilgrimages.

The devotees expressed happiness over their participation in the prayers at the temple after a long gap of two years.

