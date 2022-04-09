Left Menu

Veteran Telugu actor Balayya no more

Veteran Telugu actor, producer and director Balayya passed away here on Saturday due to old age-related issues. He was 96.Balayya had been keeping unwell over the last couple of years and the end came on Saturday morning, family sources said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 20:54 IST
Balayya had been keeping unwell over the last couple of years and the end came on Saturday morning, family sources said. Coincidentally, Saturday was his birthday, they said.

Balayya had produced 10 films and also received the undivided Andhra Pradesh government's Nandi awards as a producer and director, the family sources added.

Known for his sensible performances, Balayya acted in about 300 films in his career spanning several decades. 'Chelleli Kapuram' and 'Neramu Siksha' were some of his memorable films.

His performances in 'Malliswari', starring Venkatesh and Katrina Kaif, and 'Manmadhudu' with Nagarjuna in the lead role, have won him wide appreciation.

Expressing grief over the demise of Balayya, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the departed actor was a good-natured person who excelled as an actor, producer and director.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and several other prominent personalities condoled the death of the veteran actor.

