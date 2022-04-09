Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's 'Thar' to premiere on Netflix in May

Streaming giant Netflix on Monday announced its upcoming film "Thar", starring Bollywood actors and real-life father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, will premiere on May 6.

The revenge noir thriller marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary and is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC).

Chaudhary has also written the film and penned the dialogues with Anurag Kashyap.

Inspired by Western Noir genre, "Thar" is set in the eighties and features Harsh Varrdhan as Siddharth, an antique dealer.

The movie traces Siddharth's journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings he crosses paths with Siddharth.

"Thar", which is the second collaboration between Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan after "AK vs AK" where the two were seen as themselves, also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik.

