Left Menu

Summer fashion faceoff: Shehnaaz Gill or Tejasswi Prakash, who wore pink better?

Summertime is here and celebrities are all in for pop-coloured breezy outfits.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 14:38 IST
Summer fashion faceoff: Shehnaaz Gill or Tejasswi Prakash, who wore pink better?
Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Summertime is here and celebrities are all in for pop-coloured breezy outfits. Pink is a colour that a girl can never go wrong with and TV star Tejasswi Prakash and actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill have proved so with their stylish outfits.

In a picture shared on her Instagram, Tejasswi can be seen dressed in a pink co-ord set -- a blouse with flared sleeves and high-waist pants. The 'Bigg Boss 15' winner kept her hair open and accessorized the outfit with multiple rings and a drop pendant.

She added oomph to her outfit with a matching pink lip shade. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen in a super comfy and chic outfit, pairing a hot pink top with black shorts.

She chose a nude pink lip shade for her cute attire and looked adorable, posing on a couch. She avoided any accessories and kept her hair straight.

On the work front, Shehnaaz, who is currently in Punjab, was recently seen in Shilpa Shetty's fitness based show 'Shape of You'. Tejasswi, on the other hand, is busy shooting for her TV show 'Naagin 6'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022