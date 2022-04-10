Left Menu

Pooja Hedge gives summer vibes in denim dress

Actor Pooja Hedge always leaves her fans and followers stunned with her fashion statement. From casual attire to traditional look, the diva knows how to look ravishing in every outfit. Recently, Pooja posted several clicks from her recent photoshoot where she is looking gorgeous.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 14:50 IST
Pooja Hedge gives summer vibes in denim dress
Pooja Hedge (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Pooja Hedge always leaves her fans and followers stunned with her fashion statement. From casual attire to traditional look, the diva knows how to look ravishing in every outfit. Recently, Pooja posted several clicks from her recent photoshoot where she is looking gorgeous. The actor imparted summer vibes in a short blue denim dress. For accessories, she chose hoop earrings, a butterfly pendant and a bracelet. Her hair and makeup were on point and paired her attire with white ankle boots.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Denim dreams". Talking about Pooja's work front, she will be soon seen in 'Beast' with Thalapathy Vijay. It will release in theatres on April 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022