Pooja Hedge gives summer vibes in denim dress

Actor Pooja Hedge always leaves her fans and followers stunned with her fashion statement. From casual attire to traditional look, the diva knows how to look ravishing in every outfit. Recently, Pooja posted several clicks from her recent photoshoot where she is looking gorgeous. The actor imparted summer vibes in a short blue denim dress. For accessories, she chose hoop earrings, a butterfly pendant and a bracelet. Her hair and makeup were on point and paired her attire with white ankle boots.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Denim dreams". Talking about Pooja's work front, she will be soon seen in 'Beast' with Thalapathy Vijay. It will release in theatres on April 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)