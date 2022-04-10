Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan sports a big smile as he takes Suhana, AbRam out for a car ride

Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father to his three children -- Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

Updated: 10-04-2022 16:43 IST
Shah Rukh Khan sports a big smile as he takes Suhana, AbRam out for a car ride
Shah Rukh Khan and his children (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father to his three children -- Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. On Sunday, he took time out of his busy schedule and spent quality time with his daughter and his kid AbRam.

Several pictures have been doing the rounds on social media in which SRK can be seen driving his car with Suhana seated in the front seat next to him. One of the images shows AbRam happily sitting on sister Suhana's lap.

Dressed in a grey T-shirt, SRK had a big smile on his face while stepping out of his house with his children. Fans assumed that the family was off to the Brabourne Stadium where Shah Rukh's team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is playing an IPL match against Delhi Capitals today.

"Are they going to watch the match?" a netizen commented. "They look so happy," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has recently finished the Spain schedule of 'Pathaan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. (ANI)

