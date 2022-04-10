Left Menu

Kate Winslet, daughter Mia Threapleton to star in Channel 4's anthology series 'I Am'

Executive Producers are Richard Yee and Savage, with Caroline Hollick and Gemma Boswell from Channel 4 overseeing.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 18:49 IST
Kate Winslet, daughter Mia Threapleton to star in Channel 4's anthology series 'I Am'
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar winner Kate Winslet will star in the first feature-length episode of ''I Am'', an award-winning female-led drama anthology series from Channel 4.

According to Deadline, Winslet will co-star with her daughter Mia Threapleton in ''I Am Ruth''.

As with both previous series, each three new episodes will be named after its lead character, with further cast and narrative details to follow.

BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage has created, written and directed the stories for each film.

These stories have been developed in a creative partnership with the leading actors, with semi-improvised dialogue.

The series of distinctive single films explores the experience of women in moments that are emotionally raw, thought-provoking and personal. Filming is set to start at the end of April.

It is an honour, Savage said, for him to be working and collaborating with Winslet on this first film of the new series of ''I Am'' for the British TV channel.

''Kate is such a legend, such an incredible and sublime acting talent, and I can't wait to start shooting this unique and important story that we have created together,'' the director said.

Winslet, whose credits include TV titles like ''Mare of Easttown'', ''Mildred Pierce'' and films such as ''The Reader'' and ''Titanic'', said she has always admired Savage's work and his commitment to telling real stories.

''British television is at an all time high, and I feel excited and honoured to be part of this community, especially right now,'' she added.

''I Am'' is produced by Me+You Productions. Executive Producers are Richard Yee and Savage, with Caroline Hollick and Gemma Boswell from Channel 4 overseeing. The series is produced by Me+You co-founder Krishnendu Majumdar and Josh Hyams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer

Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022