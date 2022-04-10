India emerging as one of the major destinations of VFX, animation: Union Minister

Union Minister L Murugan on Sunday said India is poised to become one of the major destinations of animation and visual effects in the world as talents galore in the country.

Addressing an event here, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting said India was producing the highest number of films, providing ''bread and butter'' to millions of people in the country.

''Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges the contribution of the film industry and has taken several policy decisions...,'' he said at the valedictory session of the two-day conference Dakshin -- South India Media and Entertainment Summit organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region.

''Our government has facilitated signing of co-production treaties among 15 countries for co-producing films with Indian film makers'', he remarked without divulging the names of the countries.

He noted that India was one of the fastest growing media and entertainment markets in the world and there was an explosion of entertainment in various formats including silver screen, multiplexes, television screens, Direct to Home and OTTs.

Murugan pointed out that several south Indian films like 'Baahubali', 'Pushpa' and the recently released 'RRR' have received world-wide attention.

''In this era, content is King, and language is no barrier. There is huge opportunity, go and grab it. I will be happy to engage with you all to work collaborately and collectively'', he added.

Earlier, veteran actor and South India Artistes Association (SIAA) President Nasser urged the Union Minister to reduce the TDS (tax deducted at source) for film industry as several low budget film makers were affected.

''Of the 1,000 movies being made, only 100 are big budget films, while others are low budget. The TDS deducted earlier was 10 per cent and was reduced to 1.5 per cent but now it has been revised again to 10 per cent,'' he said seeking the intervention of the Union Minister.

Ace director and Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), President RK Selvamani also demanded that the Centre accord industry status to the sector.

On the occasion, Double Oscar winner A R Rahman was honoured with the Icon award by Murugan. The award instituted by CII was presented to him for his contribution to the film and music industry.

