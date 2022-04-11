Colin Jost, Ricky Gervais mock Academy’s decision to ban Will Smith from Oscars

More than a week after Oscar 2022, the Will Smith slapping Chris Rock incident is still on making news. Hollywood's film academy on Friday banned the best actor winner from taking for in the Oscars event for 10 years. Actor and industry insiders are still sharing their reactions on the decision of the Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences.

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took the action at a meeting held one week after Smith pre-emptively resigned from the group over his outburst at the live, televised event.

During the Weekend Update segment on this week's show, actor Colin Jost joked on The Academy's decision stating that the ban is not the best way to punish Will Smith for his actions.

He said, "As punishment for slapping Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years. But is that a punishment?"

He also added, "He can still be nominated. He can even win an award. He can even go to the after-party. He just doesn't have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again."

While giving suggestion on what would be the actual punishment for Wills Smith's slap, Colin said that a better way to punish the actor would be to give the actor the duty to host the Oscars ceremony. "Nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting awards show," said Colin.

British comedian Ricky Gervais also shared a humorous take following the Academy's ban of the actor.

Ricky Gervais, who had previously commented that Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair was "like the tamest joke I would've ever told," took to his Twitter handle following the ban's announcement and stated, "Hopefully, he'll only do 6 years with good behaviour."

According to Deadline, earlier on being asked what would have happened to him in the same circumstances he answerd, "Nothing would happen to me because I wouldn't have told a joke about his wife's hair. I'd have told a joke about her boyfriend."

Pinkett Smith said she was "in a relationship" with a younger man when she and Smith were on a break from their relationship in 2020. For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars, Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

