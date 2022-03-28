OSCAR 2022: Winners List of 94th Academy Award
The 94th Academy Awards finally announced! This year's Oscar ceremony is hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes and broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the ceremony marks the culmination of a 2021-2022 awards season that saw Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog steadily gaining momentum… until it was stopped in its tracks by Sian Heder's CODA at the SAG Awards, the WGAs, and the PGAs.
Here's the list of Oscar 2022 winners:
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Best Animated Feature
Encanto, Byron Howard
Best Cinematography
Dune (Greig Fraser)
Best Sound
Dune, Mark Mangini
Live-Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye
Best Original Score
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Best Film Editing
Dune, Joe Walker
Best Production Design
Dune
Best Animated Short Film
The Windshield Wiper
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Short Documentary
The Queen of Basketball
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan (Cruella)
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
