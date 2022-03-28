Left Menu

OSCAR 2022: Winners List of 94th Academy Award

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 28-03-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 08:10 IST
OSCAR 2022: Winners List of 94th Academy Award
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The 94th Academy Awards finally announced! This year's Oscar ceremony is hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes and broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the ceremony marks the culmination of a 2021-2022 awards season that saw Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog steadily gaining momentum… until it was stopped in its tracks by Sian Heder's CODA at the SAG Awards, the WGAs, and the PGAs.

Here's the list of Oscar 2022 winners:

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Also Read: Oscar 2022: Japan's Drive My Car Wins Best International Feature Film

Best Animated Feature

Encanto, Byron Howard

Best Cinematography

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Best Sound

Dune, Mark Mangini

Live-Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye

Best Original Score

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best Film Editing

Dune, Joe Walker

Best Production Design

Dune

Best Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Short Documentary

The Queen of Basketball

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan (Cruella)

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

We will keep you updated on the list of winners.

Also Read: Oscar 2022: Troy Kotsur, the first deaf man wins supporting actor award for 'CODA'

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto
4
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022