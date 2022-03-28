OSCAR 2022: Winners List of 94th Academy Award

The 94th Academy Awards finally announced! This year's Oscar ceremony is hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes and broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the ceremony marks the culmination of a 2021-2022 awards season that saw Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog steadily gaining momentum… until it was stopped in its tracks by Sian Heder's CODA at the SAG Awards, the WGAs, and the PGAs.

Here's the list of Oscar 2022 winners:

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Best Animated Feature

Encanto, Byron Howard

Best Cinematography

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Best Sound

Dune, Mark Mangini

Live-Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye

Best Original Score

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best Film Editing

Dune, Joe Walker

Best Production Design

Dune

Best Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Short Documentary

The Queen of Basketball

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan (Cruella)

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

We will keep you updated on the list of winners.

