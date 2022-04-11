Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her 'Soul Sunday' with her girls

Actor Priyanka Chopra loves spending Sundays outdoors. Her recent Instagram post is proof of this fact.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-04-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 11:59 IST
Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her 'Soul Sunday' with her girls
Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Priyanka Chopra loves spending Sundays outdoors. Her recent Instagram post is proof of this fact. She went out and wandered the streets of LA with her girls and pet dogs.

"Soul Sunday with the girls. And pups," she captioned the post. In the photos, Priyanka can be seen wearing a rose pink colored co-ord set which had a jacket and a pair of shorts. She tied her hair in two braids.

She also shared a few stories of herself on Instagram, eating out, and asking in a poll, "Do you think shaking after you overeat will make room for more?" Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film 'Text For You'. She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series 'Citadel', a much-anticipated TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like 'Avengers: End Game'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022