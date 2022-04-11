'2 States' actor Shiv Subrahmanyam dies

Veteran screenwriter-actor Shiv Subrahmanyam, known for penning critically-acclaimed films such as ''Parinda'', ''Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'' and ''Chameli'' as well as his supporting roles in ''2 States'' and ''Kaminey'', has died. Subrahmanyam, who was in his early 60s, was not keeping well for some time and breathed his last on Sunday night. ''He wasn't keeping well for some time. He had also lost his only child two months ago. One can't even imagine the pain he was going through. It's an unbelievable tragedy. Prayers for his wife Divya,'' a family friend of the actor told PTI Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was one of the firsts from the film fraternity to share the news of the writer-actor's death. He posted a note about Subrahmanyam's demise, writing that it was a ''terrible news to wake up to''. ''With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally. ''We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya, her mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv's family, and his huge legion of friends and fans,'' the note read. Subrahmanyam's last rites were held at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Andheri.

Various colleagues and industry friends including actor Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey as well as filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Sudhir Mishra, among others took to social media to mourn Subrahmanyam's death.

In a heartfelt note, Kashyap recalled how Subrahmanyam was the ''first celebrity'' the director had spotted when he came to Mumbai in 1992 to perform in a play. Two years later, Kashyap said, the writer-actor gave him the opportunity to work on the script of ''Auto Narayan'', which led him to Ram Gopal Varma and ''Satya''.

''That's how I got my first screen writing credit in this film industry. That 'Auto Narayan' led me to RGV and 'Satya' happened''.

Kashyap said he owes a lot to Subrahmanyam, even though they hadn't been in touch for long time ''owing to my continuous bad health and state of mind.'' ''Waking up to hear the heartbreaking news of Dada passing away has just taken so much out of me. Rest in peace Shiv Subramaniam. The most generous, man I've known,'' he added. Pakistani filmmaker Beena Sarwar wrote that the news is ''incredibly tragic'' because Subrahmanyam passed away just two months after the death of his only son. ''Gutted to hear this news. Incredibly tragic, esp as it happened just two months after the passing of his and Divya’s only child - Jahaan, taken by a brain tumour 2 weeks before his 16th birthday. RIP,'' she tweeted. Mishra said he was at loss of words. Subrahmanyam had written Mishra's 1996 drama ''Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin'' and the acclaimed 2003 political drama ''Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi''.

''Effing crazy. Nuts! Shiv, man! We lost each other some time ago. And now this! There is nothing to say,'' he tweeted.

Bajpayee wrote, ''Rest in peace Shiv! Such a tragic news one woke up to! Condolences to the family & friends!'' Subrahmanyam started his film journey as a writer, penning the screenplay of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1989 drama ''Parinda''. He later worked with the director on ''1942: A Love Story''. As an actor he last featured in Karan Johar-backed ''Meenakshi Sundareshwar'' in 2021. His other onscreen appearances were in films ''2 States'', ''Hichki'', ''Stanley Ka Dabba'', ''Kaminey'' and the 2011 TV show ''Mukti Bandhan'', on which he played business tycoon IM Virani.

''The Family Man 2'' helmer Suparn S Varma remembered Subrahmanyam as a ''spectacular mind with great ideas''. ''Shiv was the gentlest of god's creations… a spectacular mind with great ideas, a sense of humour like no other. He was always there… he always always be there for his loved ones. Rest dear friend,'' he tweeted.

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj said that she was ''speechless'' after the actor's passing away. She wrote it was ''Sad... heartbreaking''.

''Rest in Peace Shiv,'' actor Gulshan Devaiah wrote. ''Terrible news. The sadness doesn’t end. A great guy, and incredible talent. Gone too soon. #RIP #respect,'' Ranbir Shorey said.

