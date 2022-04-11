Four die in Assam after consuming mushrooms

Four of the eight people who fell ill last week after consuming mushrooms died in Dibrugarh's Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) on Monday, an official said.

The deceased were identified as 35-year old Rima Karmakar, her 10-year-old son Ajay Karmakar, 32-year-old Jonaki Praja and 12-year old Chayanika Karmakar. A group of women, all tea garden workers, had plucked mushrooms from the vicinity of the estate in Sonari town of Charaideo district, which they then cooked and savoured along with their children, the district official said.

Shortly after, eight of them experienced stomach ache and were admitted to Charaideo Civil Hospital on April 6. As their condition worsened, doctors referred them to AMCH, he added.

