Hirokazu Kore-eda's Korean debut 'Broker' to theatrically release in June

Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's upcoming movie ''Broker'' will have a theatrical release in June, the makers announced on Monday.

The film marks the Korean language directorial debut of Palm d'Or winner Kore-eda, best known for the acclaimed Japanese film ''Shoplifters''.

CJ ENM, whose subsidiary CJ Entertainment distributed the multiple Oscar winning film ''Parasite'' in South Korea, took to its movies Instagram page to make the release announcement of ''Broker''. The poster of the film was captioned as ''... The movie the whole world has been waiting for... will be released only in theatres in June.'' ''Broker'' features ''Parasite'' star Song Kang-ho, ''Kingdom'' star Bae Doona, ''Peninsula'' actor Gang Dong-won, actor-singer IU and ''Itaewon Class'' actor Lee Joo-young.

Song and Bae have earlier co-starred in films such as 2002's ''Sympathy for Mr Vengeance'' and ''The Host'' (2006). This is also Song and Gang's reunion project after ''Secret Reunion'' (2010). Interestingly, this is Bae's second project with Kore-eda after 2009's ''Air Doll''.

Zip Cinema is producing ''Broker'' with CJ ENM.

