Ishaan Khatter finishes shooting for war drama 'Pippa'

Actor Ishaan Khatter has finished shooting for 'Pippa'. On Monday, Ishaan took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

"Filled with gratitude for the experience of this film. It's been a dream to work with a team as excellent as this one. Humbled and brimming with love. This is your Captain Balram Singh Mehta signing off from #Pippa...See you in the cinemas soon," he wrote. He also shared a few stills from the film that convey the breadth of his role as the young Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was instrumental to the victory in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, 'Pippa' is based on 'The Burning Chaffees' written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan are also a part of the war-drama. (ANI)

