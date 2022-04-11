Left Menu

Ishaan Khatter finishes shooting for war drama 'Pippa'

Actor Ishaan Khatter has finished shooting for 'Pippa'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:19 IST
Ishaan Khatter finishes shooting for war drama 'Pippa'
Ishaan Khatter in 'Pippa' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ishaan Khatter has finished shooting for 'Pippa'. On Monday, Ishaan took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

"Filled with gratitude for the experience of this film. It's been a dream to work with a team as excellent as this one. Humbled and brimming with love. This is your Captain Balram Singh Mehta signing off from #Pippa...See you in the cinemas soon," he wrote. He also shared a few stills from the film that convey the breadth of his role as the young Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was instrumental to the victory in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, 'Pippa' is based on 'The Burning Chaffees' written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan are also a part of the war-drama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022