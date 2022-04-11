Will Ferrell rounds out cast of Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie'

Hollywood actor Will Ferrell has joined the all-star cast of the Warner Bros film 'Barbie' cantered on the iconic doll line starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. According to Deadline, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu are also on board with Greta Gerwig set to direct and co-wrote the film.

Robbie is on board to play Barbie while Gosling is set to play Ken. It is currently not known what role Ferrell will play. Plot details are unknown, but given Gerwig's track record as a director, one can expect that this won't be a typical take on the doll's story.

Robbie will produce the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley. As per Deadline, Robbie Brenner also will produce through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz are executive producers. (ANI)

