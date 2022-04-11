Tokyo Revengers Chapter 249: Will Takemichi target Mikey after tackling Kakucho?

The Ken -Wakui-written-and-illustrated Japanese manga series Tokyo Revengers has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since March 2017. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 249 is the upcoming installment to be released on Tuesday without any break. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 249 will continue the battle between Kanto Manji Gang and the second-generation Tokyo Manji Gang. Fans are waiting to see how the fight in Old Cargo Bay unfolds.

Here are some predictions for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 249. But we recommend waiting for the official release instead.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 249 is one of the highly anticipated episodes, as the epic battle between Hakkai ,Mitsuya and the Haitani brothers will continue. Hopefully, in the upcoming chapter, we could see who would win the fight.

We got two fights between Senju vs. Haruchiyo and Inui Vs Waka in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248. Some pairs left for the battle. In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 249, we could see a tough fight being given to rivals like Smiley brothers - Angry, Pachin, Hanma, and Benkei.

Now the match is divided. There is a possibility of getting the result of Kakucho's match against Takemichi in Chapter 249. After dealing with Kakucho, Takemichi will target Mikey. Seemingly, the duo fight will be bigger.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 248 features Mitsuya's past. He met Haitani brothers for the first time. In the flashback, we learned Mitsuya brought his younger sisters, Luna and Mana, to a festival when he was a teenager. Everyone had their eyes on a couple of delinquents during that event, with the Haitani brothers leading the group.

Get back to present, as the confrontation continues, the Haitani brothers flee, luring the Hakkai into their trap. Though Hakkai is knocked down but soon he regains consciousness. Together with Mitsuya, he deals with all of KantouManji's "clumsy" gang.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 249 is set to be out on April 12, 2022. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

