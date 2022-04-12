Left Menu

MP: Two killed, eight injured in explosion at `illegal' firecracker unit

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 17:43 IST
MP: Two killed, eight injured in explosion at `illegal' firecracker unit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her daughter were killed and eight others were injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around noon at Badarwas town, 55 km from the district headquarters here.

Firecrackers were being manufactured illegally on the ground floor of a two-storey building owned by Mohammed Hussain Ansari, said Badarwas police station in-charge Rakesh Sharma.

The explosion was very powerful and Tabassum Khan (25) and her daughter Umera (11) were killed on the spot while eight others were injured, Sharma said.

The injured, which included Ansari's family members and some workers, were being treated at the hospital attached to the Shivpuri Medical College, he added.

Ansari had a license for running a firecracker unit at village Sumela, but was running the unit illegally in a residential area in Badarwas, the police official claimed.

A forensic investigation team has reached the spot for ascertaining the cause of the explosion and probe is on, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022