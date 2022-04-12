Left Menu

Simu Liu criticises Mandarin inaccuracies in Ethan Hawke's 'Moon Knight' character

That wasnt Mandarin, which is weird, because the MCU did a good job with Mandarin in Shang-Chi. PTI BK BK BK

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:20 IST
Simu Liu criticises Mandarin inaccuracies in Ethan Hawke's 'Moon Knight' character
  • Country:
  • United States

The ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'' star Simu Liu has criticised the Mandarin inaccuracies on the Disney+ series ''Moon Knight''.

The MCU star, 32, took to social media to point out the pronunciation issues in “Moon Knight” character Arthur Harrow, played by Ethan Hawke.

“Alright Arthur Harrow needs to fire his Mandarin teacher,'' Liu tweeted after the latest episode shows Ethan Hawke’s character Arthur speaking Mandarin to one of his cult followers, played by Miriam Nyarko. Liu’s Twitter followers agreed, with one fan commenting, “YES. EXACTLY. @MarvelStudios what happened here? What is this?? For those wondering, there were ZERO Mandarin/Chinese words spoken.” Another user wrote, “As someone who has been studying Mandarin for a good while, I was incredibly confused watching that scene. That wasn’t Mandarin, which is weird, because the MCU did a good job with Mandarin in Shang-Chi.” PTI BK BK BK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022