Release date of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' changed

Ayushamnn Khurrana-starrer 'Anek' has got a new release date. It will now arrive in theatres on May 27. Sharing the update, Ayushmann took to Instagram and wrote, "All set on a mission to unite the nation. Jeetega kaun ? Hindustan. Anek in cinemas on 27th May, 2022."

Earlier, 'Anek' was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 13 along with Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. To avoid the clash, Aditya Chopra and YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, Bhushan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha met and decided to change the release date.

Talking about the same, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said, "Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were very gracious and have shifted the release of 'Anek' to the 27th May. With this move, both 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Anek' will receive their fair share of the audiences' attention. As a token of gesture, the trailer of Anek will now be attached to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be attached to a YRF film." Helmed by Sinha, 'Anek' is a socio-political thriller set in Northeast India. (ANI)

