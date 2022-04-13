Left Menu

Joseph Gordon-Levitt joins Natasha Lyonne in ‘Poker Face’ series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-04-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 10:11 IST
Joseph Gordon-Levitt joins Natasha Lyonne in ‘Poker Face’ series
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt will feature with Natasha Lyonne in streaming service Peacock’s upcoming show “Poker Face”.

The mystery drama series has been created by filmmaker Rian Johnson, known for films such as “Looper”, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Knives Out”.

Plot details for the series have been kept under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode, reported Variety.

The details of Gordon-Levitt’s character are also under wraps.

The show will mark a reunion for Gordon-Levitt and Johnson, who worked together on Johnson’s feature directorial debut “Brick” and later in “Looper”.

Johnson, who is also the writer and director of “Poker Face”, will executive produce alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company’s television president Nena Rodrigue.

Lyonne also will serve as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures. The company’s Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022